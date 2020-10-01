New Bern PD: Truck driver charged in accident involving motorcycle

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A truck driver has been charged in an accident involving a motorcycle in New Bern, police said.

On Wednesday around 3:48 p.m., the New Bern Police Department responded to the area of Neuse Boulevard and Peace Road in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle and a truck.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 54-year-old Michael R. Miller of New Bern was driving a 2007 International truck, traveling east on Neuse Blvd. in the right lane attempting to make a right turn into a parking lot.

62-year-old Robert A. Schutta of New Bern was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson traveling east on Neuse Blvd., also in the right lane.

The motorcycle operator attempted to stop, lost control, and collided with the truck.

It was determined the truck had no brake lights, and Miller was charged with improper equipment.

Schutta was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries sustained during the collision.