New Bern Police and Fire to host ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive in July

The New Bern Fire Department, Police Department, and American Red Cross encourage the public to donate blood and vote for their favorite department at the upcoming, competitive “Battle of the Badges” blood drive in July.

The blood drive will take place on July 10, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, located at 1125 Pine Tree Drive.

All blood donors at this event will vote for their favorite department.

In January, New Bern Police took home the floating trophy, but the New Bern Fire Department hopes to take back the title with this blood drive.

In the past year, nearly 300 donors have given blood to save lives in the “Battle of the Badges” blood drives.

Bernadette Jay, external communications manager of Mid-Atlantic and Appalachian Blood Services Region, said,

“Aside from the floating trophy, the real winners are the patients on the receiving end of donated blood. Fire and law enforcement units know firsthand how important it is to have blood readily available for emergencies. By hosting this blood drive, they are helping ensure that blood is on the shelves before it is needed.”

All donors at this blood drive will receive a free meal and free child care will be available on-site for blood donors.

The “Battle of the Badges” blood drive is supported by several organizations within firefighting and law enforcement units.

To make a donor appointment for Battle of the Badges, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use sponsor code: NewBern.