NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The New Bern Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Wednesday night.

At approximately 10:36 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Trent Court after reports of shots being fired.

Two victims were located and taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center and then transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

NBPD says the shooting appear to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is on-going.