New Bern Police Department to activate 2019 ‘Holiday Task Force’

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department will activate its annual “Holiday Task Force” this week.

The Holiday Task Force is a special deployment of officers that will provide specific patrol in heavily trafficked areas during the holiday season.

The task force operations will begin Wednesday, November 27 and will run through New Year’s Day, January 1, 2020.

The task force will included patrol and traffic enforcement officers, detectives, and others working in an undercover capacity to monitor targeted areas for possible crimes.

The Holiday Task Force is intended to provide high visibility patrols in an effort to deter crime during the holiday season.

The New Bern Police Department offered these safety tips during the holiday season.

· Plan your shopping routes wisely.

· Try to purchase expensive items such as electronics or very large items on your last stop so that you can avoid driving around with the items visible in your car.

· Do not leave valuables in your cars – secure them in your trunk.

· Pay attention to your surroundings.

· Always lock your vehicle.

· Do not leave your vehicle running while unattended.

· Carry a limited number of credit cards and cash.

· Report any suspicious activity to the police.

· Do not buy more than you can carry. Plan ahead by taking a friend with you or ask a store employee to help you carry your packages to the car.

· If you are shopping with children, make a plan in case you are separated from each other.