NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call on a reported gunshot victim in the 800 block of Broad Street.

The victim was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center then to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

The New Bern Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 252-633-2020.