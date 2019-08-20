New Bern Police investigating afternoon shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – An investigation is underway into a shooting that left at least one person injured in New Bern Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded the the intersection of Main and Eubanks Streets around 3:50p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

A victim was later reported at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Details surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

The New Bern Police Department described the incident as “fluid” and remains under investigation.

