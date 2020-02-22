New Bern Police investigating Friday night shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern Police officials are asking for the public’s help in a late-night shooting Friday.

Police received a call at 11:04 p.m. of shots fired. Officials responded to the area of Liberty Street and Walt Bellamy Dr.

While responding to the scene, police received information about a man that had arrived at CarolinaEast Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Officers are interviewing witnesses, processing evidence, and ask anyone with information to contact police at (252) 633-2020, the TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at 633-5141.