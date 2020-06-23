New Bern police investigating shooting, 2 injured

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) New Bern Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

On Sunday, June 21 at approxiamtely 10:54 p.m., the Police 911 Center received notification from CarolinaEast Medical Center personnel regarding two gunshot victims who were brought to the hospital by citizens.

Officials said, a preliminary investigation determined the shooting occurred in the area of 1st A venue and Elm Street.

One victim was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center and was subsequently transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where they are listed in fair condition.

The second victim was treated and released from CarolinaEast Medical Center.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the New Bern Police Department at (252)633-2020.