New Bern police investigating vehicle crash involving toddler

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department is investigating a vehicle crash involving a toddler.
On Wednesday, May 5 at approximately 6:18 p.m., the New Bern Police Department responded to the area of 1500 Block of Simmons Street, Coopers Landing Apartments. According to officers, the investigation revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox was leaving a parking space and struck a 1-year-old toddler.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as a New Bern resident. The toddler was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact Officer A. Williams with the Traffic Enforcement Unit at (252) 672-4272.