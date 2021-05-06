New Bern police investigating vehicle crash involving toddler

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Car Accident_1533837118576.JPG.jpg

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department is investigating a vehicle crash involving a toddler.

On Wednesday, May 5 at approximately 6:18 p.m., the New Bern Police Department responded to the area of 1500 Block of Simmons Street, Coopers Landing Apartments. According to officers, the investigation revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox was leaving a parking space and struck a 1-year-old toddler.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a New Bern resident. The toddler was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Officer A. Williams with the Traffic Enforcement Unit at (252) 672-4272.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV