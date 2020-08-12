Officials: New Bern man kills his sister after an argument, charged with open count of murder

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The New Bern Police Department has made an arrest after one person is found dead on Wednesday.

On August 12, the New Bern Police Department Communication Center received a 911 call about a reported gunshot victim in the 400 block of Fox Chase Village.

Officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched and located the victim, Hilda Luckett, 58, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed Ms. Luckett and her brother Theodore L. Luckett, 59, both of New Bern got into an argument resulting in Mr. Luckett shooting his sister.

Mr. Luckett was arrested at the scene and has been charged with an open count of murder and is in the Craven County Jail with no bond.