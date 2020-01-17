New Bern police offer tips on how to avoid being a victim of vehicle break-ins

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The New Bern Police Department has recently responded to a rash of breaking and entering incidents involving motor vehicles.

With each case, the vehicle broken into was left unlocked.

Valuables ranging from money, jewelry, and even weapons have been stolen.

Police are requesting citizens to help themselves by following some simple tips in order to not become a victim of this type of crime.

Some simple tips that can be followed are:

Remove all valuables from your vehicle while unoccupied.

Lock your vehicle’s doors while unoccupied.

Have your vehicle parked in a well-lit area on your property. Motion detecting lights are a deterrent to someone attempting to break into a vehicle.

Install motion-detecting surveillance cameras. There are relatively inexpensive cameras on the market that work well and could aid in the apprehension of a person committing a crime.

Be a great neighbor! Be aware of your surroundings and those of your neighbors and report suspicious activity to the police department in a timely manner. When in doubt, call the police. The New Bern Police Department would rather investigate a call and find that there was no criminal activity than to respond after the fact of a crime being committed.

Citizens are encouraged to become a “Partner in Policing” by reporting suspected illegal activity to the New Bern Police Department’s TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at (252) 633-5141.