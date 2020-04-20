New Bern police seek information on anniversary of homicide from 2015

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) New Bern Police Department is seeking information on the anniversary of a 2015 homicide.

During the early morning hours of April 19, 2015, officers responded to the 2000 block of M.L. King, Jr. Blvd. and discovered 38-year-old Carlos Beny laying on the ground, unresponsive.

Berry was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Officials said, though the years have passed, the department remains committed to bringing closure to this case.

Anyone with information should contact New Bern police at (252) 633-2020, the TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at 633-5141.