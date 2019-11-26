New Bern police still investigating 2015 homicide

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Police are still looking for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in a homicide reported on November 25, 2015.

The New Bern Police Department responded to the 200 block of Pollock Street in reference to the discovery of 52-year-old Cynthia Blair George who was found to be deceased.

Police remain committed to bringing closure to this case and diligently seeks justice for Cynthia.

If you have any information contact police at (252) 633-2020, the TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at 633-5141.