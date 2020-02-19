New Bern Public Works preps for possible snow

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – City workers in New Bern are in preparation mode for any coming snow in the next two days.

Sometime Thursday, city trucks will begin rolling out, putting a salt-water brine, and some sand and rock salt on the roads.

New Bern Public Works Director Matt Montanye said rain kept them from putting brine on the streets Wednesday. Rain can wash brine off the roads.

The director said the biggest challenge will be possible slick roads on Friday morning.

“If we get snow Thursday night and then it tends to melt on Friday, you’ll see those freezing temperatures​ on Friday night then that snowmelt turns into ice and that’s a whole new challenge,” said Montanye.

Public works will run three snowplows and carry other equipment for city parking lots and buildings if needed.

The director said half of his staff will be staying overnight Thursday to Friday morning to avoid getting snowed in.

New Bern leaders are asking people to prepare for winter conditions.