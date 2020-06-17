New Bern receives $2.1 Million FEMA grant to cover management costs from Hurricane Florence

Washington, D.C. (WNCT) On Wednesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced the City of New Bern will receive a $2,153,875.98 grant reimbursing the city for management costs that resulted from Hurricane Florence.

The funding will be given directly to the state of North Carolina. Once in the hands of North Carolina, the state will be responsible for its distribution.

“I thank FEMA for its continued support for the City of New Bern and the rest of eastern North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence,” said Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03). Although it’s been nearly two years since this deadly hurricane made landfall in eastern North Carolina, many residents are still reeling from its destruction. As I serve the district with the second largest coastline in the continental USA, coastal management has and always will be a major priority. My staff and I will continue to advocate for needed resources for our coastal communities.”