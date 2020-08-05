New Bern Redevelopment Commission to host COVID-19 community resources event

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The New Bern Redevelopment Commission is hosting a “COVID-19 In Our Community: Resources to Help Fight the Pandemic” virtual event on Monday, August 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This program is made possible through partnerships with North Carolina Central University (NCCU), Craven County Health Department, Craven County Schools, Holly Parker Health, First Missionary Baptist Church, Elk’s Initiative, and the Greater Duffyfield Community.

This virtual event will include medical professionals familiar with the Greater Duffyfield Community who will speak about the COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping the globe, as well as the process behind contact tracing and community testing, and how Duffyfield can build resiliency through a pandemic.

Craven County Schools representatives will also offer insight into what the new school year will be like for students.

The panel of speakers and event program include:

Dr. Gregory Holmes, Pastor, First Missionary Baptist Church

Welcome, Program Overview and Purpose

The Pandemic from a Medical Perspective

Contact Tracing and Testing

Building Resiliency During the Pandemic

Back to School – PLAN C

Closing Remarks

The public is welcome to watch the virtual event live on Facebook. It will be streamed on the City’s Facebook page (@cityofnb).

After the panelists’ presentations, the public is welcome to engage in a question and answer session.

“It is essential that we identify adequate solutions to this pandemic and methods for rebuilding New Bern as a healthy and vibrant community,” said Jeff Ruggieri, Director of Development Services. “We hope the community will join us in learning how we can support the medical community and each other during this crisis, and how we can move our businesses and families forward after emotional, physical, and financial setbacks.”