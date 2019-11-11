New Bern remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) In New Bern, those who served and those who made the ultimate sacrifice were remembered today.

Chapter 886 of the Vietnam Veterans of America proudly honored those who served with a “Field of Flags” at Union Point Park.

The flags on display illuminate at night, and each bears a veteran’s name and service.

Folks at Union Point Park say viewing the flags deeply move them.

“Pride that I feel,” said Kevin Kahle, a veteran. Walking among these flags you can feel the city has done its bit by honoring the veterans and also, by giving the community a sense of pride.”

The Field of Flags will be on display through tomorrow.