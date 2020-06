NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Captain Ratty’s in New Bern is closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test came back on June 27th.

In a Facebook post, Captain Ratty’s owner says for the health and safety of employees and customers all employees are required to complete a COVID-19 test.

The restaurant will also undergo a deep clean.

Since the start of the pandemic, all employees have been required to wear a mask at all times to minimize the risk of infection.