NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A fire was reported at the United Storage in New Bern at around 4:08 PM Saturday, December 20, 2020.

Fire Marshal Danny Hill says upon arrival there was heavy smoke coming from one of the storage buildings.

It took several hours to get the fire under control.

Eight fire departments and approximately 90 firefighters responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.