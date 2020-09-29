New Bern street cafe’s continue through October

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper could decide this week if North Carolina is ready for the next phase of reopening. But no matter the decision, New Bern has a plan to help restaurants add business.

The city is extending its street café program through the month of October.

Selected streets in downtown will be closed starting Friday nights through Saturday night to allow for street dining. The extension provides restaurants the ability to serve customers outside for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The program allows restaurants to expand seating while still following coronavirus restrictions.

“Allows our restaurants to serve more people and it’s so critical to keeping our restaurants alive downtown,” said Lynne Harakal, executive dir. for Swiss Bear.

Many restaurants hope the state soon begins reopening phase three — allowing 100-percent capacity for indoor dining.