New Bern street dining extends until mid-December

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina still has coronavirus restrictions, making restaurants reduce their normal indoor capacity.

But New Bern has seen more visitors through its downtown street dining on weekends and the city is now expanding that plan.

Selected New Bern streets will be closed on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. through December 20.

Now, on Sundays, the city is also closing one block of Middle Street until 5 p.m.

The extension allows restaurants to keep serving customers outside for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Street dining gives the businesses space for more customers than would be allowed inside due to COVID restrictions.

Assistant General Manager of Baker’s Kitchen Kyle Dupas says street dining has brought them more customers in new parts of the day, leading to their new Italian and southern menu.

“I think it brings different crowds of people I mean everybody comes out it’s not just the young people that want to come out and go to the bars and kind of hang out, it’s everybody, walking around and trying the different venues,” said Dupas.

The manager at Cypress Hill says without the program, the restaurant’s revenues would be cut in half.

The extension for street dining lasts until December 19.