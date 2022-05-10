NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Get your engines revving. The New Bern annual antique car show is happening this Saturday.

The 30th Annual Antique Automobile Show will be held Saturday, May 14, in historic downtown New Bern.

This event will be open and free to the public with the show being staged on Middle Street from South Front Street to Broad Street and on sections of Pollock and Craven streets. The show opens to the public at 10 a.m. and ends with the awarding of trophies at 3 p.m. at the intersection of Pollock and Middle streets.

Expected entries will span the ages from a 1915 Ford Model T to a 1995 Mustang SVT Cobra and from a 1934 Terraplane to a 1947 Lincoln Continental convertible that was the eighth off the assembly line and one of only 24 believed to be in existence. Classic Ford Thunderbirds, Chevrolet Corvettes, Pontiac GTOs, Studebaker Golden Hawks, and various other American and foreign marques also will be on display.

Attendees will also have the chance to play a 50/50 drawing or to win silent auction prizes donated by local area auto parts stores, restaurants, and a golf club. The proceeds from the sales will benefit local charities and a scholarship program First Capital sponsors at Craven Community College.

If you wanted to enter your car into the show, any 25-year-old motor vehicle may be entered regardless of make, model or condition, and an owner does not have to be an AACA club member.

The registration fee is $20 per vehicle in advance and $25 the day of the show. Registration forms are available now , by email at zacsim@aol.com, or by calling 252-626-0286.