New Bern to host July 4th Celebration and Fireworks at free event at Lawson Creek Park

The CIty of New Bern has released the schedule and activities for its 2019 July 4th Celebration and free fireworks show at Lawson Creek Park.

Activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, at the park, located at 1309 Country Club Road.

Participants can enjoy a live concert by “The Party Parrot Band,” food trucks, games, inflatables, and kids entertainment!

Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Admission is free, and food and Inflatables will be available for purchase.

People are allowed to bring coolers with non-alcoholic drinks into Lawson Creek Park, but are not allowed to bring any alcohol, firewroks, glass, grills or pets.

The July 4th Celebration is sponsored by New Bern Parks & Recreation.

For additional information, call 252-639-2901.

