New Bern undertaking new effort at flood mitigation, resiliency planning

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Residents and visitors remember the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence in eastern North Carolina, and the images of hurricane Laura’s devastation in Texas and Louisiana illustrate the need for hazard mitigation and resiliency planning in coastal communities.

Earlier this year, the City began working with our consultant partners on a multi-phase, long term hazard mitigation and resiliency plan that will include significant public input.

Once it is complete, the City hopes this plan will become a model for other coastal communities.

Here’s How You Can Get Involved:

Complete the public participation survey: Access the survey here. The survey launched today and will close on September 24. Subscribe to our mailing list: Sign up for the latest updates, meetings, and other information as it becomes available by clicking here & completing the form. Visit our project webpage often: The project webpage will host all information relating to this initiative, including the project schedule and resources available for download. It will be continually updated with the latest information and news. Get social: Follow the City of New Bern on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Have a question, comment, or concern about the resiliency plan? Contact resiliency@newbernnc.gov

Officials are inviting the community to virtually attend the first public meeting on September 10 from 6 p.m.-7p.m.

This meeting will include a discussion on resiliency and hazard mitigation and will introduce consultant partners.

For more information click here.