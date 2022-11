NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The 15th annual Turkey Trot will be held Thanksgiving Day at Taberna Country Club in New Bern.

The event, put on by the Twin Rivers YMCA, begins with yoga at 7 a.m. and a 10K competitive run at 7:45 a.m. (registration cut-off is at 7:30 a.m.). A 5K fun run follows at 8 a.m. (registration cut-off is 7:45 a.m.) with a kids dash at 9:30 a.m. (registration cut-off is 8:30 a.m.).

Online registration and race information can be found at trymca.org.