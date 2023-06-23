NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – 1ENC Pride will hold its second annual Pride Prom in New Bern on Saturday at the Riverfront Convention Center.

New Bern Pride Prom founder David Bucksot said this event gives people the chance to be their true selves.

“High school is a loaded time for a lot of people and a lot of people don’t even get to go to prom as who they really want to be, so here at any age over 18, we are able to come together, dress our best, let loose and reexperience a high school milestone as our truest selves,” Bucksot said.

1ENC Pride will hold the event, a group dedicated to supporting LGBTQIA+ efforts in the community.

“It is the conglomerate of the Onslow County LGBT Center, New Bern Pride which was founded last year after the first Pride Prom and ENC Pride which is operated out of Kinston,” Bucksot said.

Along with the prom, there will be performances, a vendor market and an afterparty.

“We have about twice as many people coming this year, we have a famous drag queen performing for us, Heidi N Closet from RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 8,” Bucksot said. “We have mental health services represented onsite, we have voter registration from 4 to 6 p.m. here. As far as goods that are being brought, we have soaps, candles, resin products.”

Bucksot added this event unites the community.

“This is really for anyone who is on the LGBTQIA spectrum or is an ally to our causes to come and have fellowship with each other in a safe environment,” Bucksot said. “It is important to show pride in who you are at any stage in your life.”

The 1ENC Pride Market will be open to all ages between 4 and 6 p.m. at the Riverfront Convention Center. It is free to the public.

The New Bern Pride Prom is for adults 18+ at 7 p.m. The New Bern Pride Prom Afterparty is for adults 21+ and begins at 11 p.m. The prom and prom afterparty require tickets. At the time of this article, New Bern Pride Prom tickets can only be purchased at the door for $50.

To learn more about New Bern Pride Prom, click here.