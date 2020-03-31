2 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The fifth and sixth cases of the COVID-19 have been confirmed in Craven County.

Both cases are adults who were tested at a private physician’s office in Craven County.

The tests were sent to LabCorp for testing and these confirmed cases were reported to the Craven County Health Department on Tuesday, March 31 by state health officials.

The individuals from each case have been in isolation and are recovering at home.

Due to patient confidentiality, no additional details about these individuals or where they were tested can be provided.

Craven County public health officials have been in contact with both individuals since notified of the positive test results this morning.

Health officials said these new cases are in response to Craven County’s first confirmed cases of community transmission.

Community transmission means there is a spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown.

Craven County Health Department’s Communicable Disease staff is working to conduct contact tracing to make sure everyone who came into close contact with these individuals is quarantined.

“The fact that we have confirmed community transmission does not change what we should be doing. It does reinforce the need to keep up the social distancing measures, hand washing and six feet of separation when we are out doing essential functions,” stated Scott Harrelson, Craven County Health Director.

Residents who feel they are symptomatic and in need of testing need to call ahead to their primary care physician to receive instructions for how to proceed.