2021 New Bern Home & Outdoor Living Expo to be held May 22-23

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The 2021 New Bern Home & Outdoor Living Expo will be held May 22-23. The event comes after the 2020 version was postponed to November due to COVID-19.

The event will be held at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. It will offer indoor and outdoor exhibitors showcasing their products and services, said Julie Alley, event producer. Everything from sunrooms, mowers, landscaping, remodeling your home and more will be available to view and learn more.

The event will also offer cash and carry items from numerous businesses. There was even a pet adoption event held by Colonial Capital Humane Society. They will be located in front of the convention center.

