NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s an expo geared towards the outdoors type.

On April 1-2, the 2023 ENC Home & Outdoor Living Expo will be coming to New Bern. The event is free to the public and will take place at the Riverfront Convention Center.

The event will be on April 1 from 10 am – 4 pm and April 2 from 10 am – 3 pm. The convention center is located at 203 S Front St. in New Bern.

The 2023 Home & Outdoor Expo will feature over 110 indoor and outdoor exhibitors showcasing their products and services. This event is for those looking to add a sunroom, mattress or mower, redesigning their landscape or remodeling their home. This expo will also have the Artisan Market, which features vendors offering home décor, woodworking, pet treats and much more.

There will also be different prizes to win at the event.