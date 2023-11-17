NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina History Theater is excited as it enters its third year of blending entertainment and education.

They’ve presented original works that draw on stories from local history, revived classic comedies, and offered unique historical characters in one-man shows. They invite you to join them in another season of lively offerings.

The first mainstage show of 2024 is Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest”, a timeless classic loved by many as one of the funniest plays ever written. This witty farce, a satire of Victorian hypocrisy, has entertained audiences since 1895. It has captivated comedy filmmakers six times between 1932 and 2011. It should truly be a brick in your chimney of theater experiences. It will be presented March 15-17 and 22-24.

The second mainstage production is another brand-new show, “Bushwhackers”. This period musical will tell the true story of Keith and Malinda Blalock, husband, and wife, who lived at Grandfather Mountain and enlisted in the Confederate army together. Well, not really together; he was initially unaware that she had disguised herself as a man to join him in his adventure. Bill Hand and James Merritt have joined to bring you this musical tale complete with melodies from the period. Be a part of the very first audience to enjoy this musical July 19-21 and 26-28.

Continuing with comedy, two traveling comic murder mysteries will be offered. In the spring look for “Murder in 3D”, another zany Bill Hand comedy. In this one the famous and reclusive Roger and Braxton Boomer, brothers and directors extraordinaire, have invited potential producers, financiers and “talent” to review their plan for a blockbuster 3-D movie. You’re right. One of them is discovered…dead! A great comedy with lots of Hollywood style and references.

The second traveling show will make its rounds in the fall. Watch for “Breaking Legs” and expect conundrums, comedy and fun when you meet the Kanoodle Family as Uncle Lenny who is suspected of trying to go straight, is found dead in a racket-protected pet shop. Watch for the opportunity to bring either of these comic mysteries to your group, organization or business.

And heading back to history, “Bill Hand as Mark Twain” will be offered to groups and organizations at the beginning and the end of the year. Mr. Twain will adjust his remarks and his availability for each group. Call 252-229-4977 for more information. Find more about the season at www.NCHistoryTheater/2024season.

The North Carolina History Theater, Inc., is a qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to expressing and exploring the unique history of North Carolina through the performing arts and celebrating the rich diversity of our state in all forms of artistic expression. Contact them at NorthCarolinaHistoryTheater@gmail.com.