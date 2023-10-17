NEW BERN, N.C. — The 24th annual The Holly and The Ivy Holiday Homes Tour, held by the New Bern Woman’s Club, will be Saturday December 9th from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to visit six homes in the New Bern, North Carolina historic district decorated for the holidays. As you visit these beautiful homes and two places of worship, seven musical groups will be entertaining you on the porches with holiday music. Docents will be giving guided tours inside the houses and, at our special “Sugar Plum Treats House”, homemade cookies and hot cider will be served. This year we have an exciting addition: a “Christmas in the Country” location just minutes from downtown where you can sit on the wraparound porch and chat with friends, take a tour of the first floor of the home, and listen to holiday music. Stay tuned for more information on this possible way to end your day after touring the other houses.

Tickets for the tour are $15.00 in advance and $20.00 the day of the tour. Ticket sales begin November 1st via PayPal on a will-call basis through the website, newbernwomansclub.com. In addition, tickets will be available beginning November 18th at the Harris Teeter stores in New Bern.

All net proceeds from the New Bern Woman’s Club “The Holly and The Ivy” Home Tour support scholarships and local charitable causes.

For more information, visit newbernwomansclub.com