27 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Craven County, 15 recovered

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County has 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases and out of the 27 cases, 15 of those individuals have recovered.

Health officials said the recovered cases completed the necessary isolation requirement and have been free of COVID-19 symptoms for at least 72 hours.

Seven cases have been related to out of state travel, 16 are from community transmission, and four are direct contact with a previously confirmed positive.

There has been one death related to COVID-19 and four of cases are currently hospitalized.

The Craven County Health Department works with state, commercial, and private labs to track the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Craven County.