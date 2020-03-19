2nd COVID-19 case confirmed in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Craven County.

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is an adult female who traveled out of state.

She became symptomatic and had a negative flu test.

She was tested by a private provider for COVID-19 and confirmed positive COVID-19 on Thursday.

The individual has been in isolation at home since.

Craven County Health Department’s Communicable Disease staff is working to conduct contact tracing to make sure everyone who came into close contact with this individual is quarantined.

Close contact is anyone who was within six feet of the individual for 10 minutes or more.

Contract tracing works by interviewing the individual to identify all places the person went while symptomatic and determining who the person came in close contact with.

For example, identifying those individuals can include talking to employers to identify employees the person came in close contact with as well as looking at store and restaurant cash receipts to see customers the person may have come into close contact with.

The Communicable Disease staff will make every effort to notify those they can identify who came into close contact with the person who tested positive and those individuals will be instructed to quarantine at home for 14 days.

The individual who had the first case of COVID-19 in Craven County is recovering and those who came into close contact with him who were in quarantine have since tested negative for COVID-19.

Residents who feel they are symptomatic and in need of testing need to call ahead to their primary care physician to receive instructions for how to proceed.

Anyone who is symptomatic should not just present at a medical provider’s office without calling ahead first.

“Calling ahead to the medical providers allows them the opportunity to make alternative testing arrangements for the symptomatic person so that they are not potentially exposing others in the clinic to the symptomatic person,” stated Amber Parker, Craven County Public Information Officer.

There are other upper respiratory illnesses present locally, the seasonal flu and it is allergy season which can also produce similar symptoms.

There is no data to support that Craven County has community transmission, the two confirmed cases in Craven County are travel-related.