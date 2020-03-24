3rd COVID-19 case confirmed in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The third case of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in a Craven County resident who was tested on Tuesday, March 17.

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is an adult who traveled out of state and they were tested by a private physician for COVID-19.

The test was sent to LabCorp.

This confirmed case was reported to the Craven County Health Department on Tuesday, March 24 by state health officials.

Craven County public health officials have been in contact with this individual since notified of the positive test results Tuesday morning.

Craven County Health Department’s Communicable Disease staff is working to conduct contact tracing to make sure everyone who came into close contact with this individual is quarantined.

Close contact is anyone who was within six feet of the individual for 10 minutes or more.

Contract tracing works by interviewing the individual to identify all places the person went while symptomatic and determining who the person came in close contact with.

Residents who feel they are symptomatic and in need of testing need to call ahead to their primary care physician to receive instructions for how to proceed.

Anyone who is symptomatic should not just present at a medical provider’s office without calling ahead first.