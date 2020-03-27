4th COVID-19 case confirmed in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Craven County.

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is an adult who recently moved to Craven County from out of state.

This individual was tested on Wednesday through the drive-up COVID-19 test site at the Craven County Health Department and that test was sent to the North Carolina State Lab of Public Health.

This confirmed case was reported to the Craven County Health Department on Friday by state health officials.

The individual has been in isolation since symptom onset and is recovering at home.

Craven County public health officials have been in contact with this individual since notified of the positive test results Friday afternoon.

Craven County Health Department’s Communicable Disease staff is working to conduct contact tracing to make sure everyone who came into close contact with this individual is quarantined.

Contract tracing works by interviewing the individual to identify all places the person went while symptomatic and determining who the person came in close contact with.

For example, identifying those individuals can include talking to employers to identify employees the person came in close contact with as well as looking at store and restaurant cash receipts to see customers the person may have come into close contact with.

The Communicable Disease staff will make every effort to notify those they can identify who came into close contact with the person who tested positive and those individuals will be instructed to quarantine at home for 14 days.

While Craven County has had four confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, two of those individuals have recovered and are out of isolation and the third is doing well and is expected to end isolation on Saturday.

No positive test cases resulted from the 14 tests completed at the drive-up test site on March 20 and 23.

Further test results are still pending from the drive-up clinic held on Wednesday.

“All of the positive COVID-19 cases thus far have been travel-related and at this time, is a good indicator that Craven County does not have community transmission. I would like to thank the residents of Craven County for following social distance guidelines and for staying home to reduce the risk of catching or spreading COVID-19. While we do not see that we have community transmission at this time, this is not the time to stop being cautious,” stated Scott Harrelson, Craven County Health Director.

There is no data to support that Craven County has community transmission, the four confirmed cases in Craven County are travel-related.