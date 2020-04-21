4th death related to COVID-19 reported in Craven County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A fourth Craven County resident died from complications related to the COVID-19 on Tuesday at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

The individual was tested at the hospital for COVID-19 on April 12.

The patient was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on April 14.

The death was reported to the Craven County Health Department on Tuesday.

“It saddens us to hear of another death here in Craven County. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families. The four people who succumbed to COVID-19 were all in the high-risk category outlined by the CDC. If you happen to be in the high-risk category please take the necessary precautions. The Craven County Health Department will continue to work with our partners to ensure personal protective equipment gets to the places it needs to be in our community and that the proper protocols are being implemented in long term care facilities like nursing homes to protect those high-risk populations. We also continue to perform contact tracing to isolate and quarantine positive cases and their close contacts to help prevent the spread of the virus,” said Scott Harrelson, Craven County Health Director.