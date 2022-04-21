NEW BERN, N.C. — The 55th annual Shriners Club Fish Fry in New Bern is coming up.

On Friday you can come out to four different locations in New Bern to purchase plates:

New Bern Shrine Club, Glenburnie Rd.

Burger King, Neuse Blvd., and Glenburnie Rd.

Hwy. 306 and Hwy. 55, Grantsboro

Westbrooke Shopping Center, Havelock

At any of these locations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can come out and get a take-out plate for $10. The proceeds benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children in Greenville, South Carolina.