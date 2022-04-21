NEW BERN, N.C. — The 55th annual Shriners Club Fish Fry in New Bern is coming up.
On Friday you can come out to four different locations in New Bern to purchase plates:
- New Bern Shrine Club, Glenburnie Rd.
- Burger King, Neuse Blvd., and Glenburnie Rd.
- Hwy. 306 and Hwy. 55, Grantsboro
- Westbrooke Shopping Center, Havelock
At any of these locations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can come out and get a take-out plate for $10. The proceeds benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children in Greenville, South Carolina.