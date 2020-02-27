67-year-old woman arrested after complaints of drug activity at New Bern residence

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A 67-year-old woman arrested on several charges after complaints of drug activity at a residence in New Bern.

After receiving a complaint of drug activity at a home at 1905 Pearson Street, the New Bern Police Department opened an investigation of the property and its residents.

As a result of the citizens’ tip and the investigation, police obtained a search warrant for the residence.

On Thursday morning, police conducted a search of the home and said they located a quantity of crack cocaine and packaging material.

The resident, 67-year-old Wanda C. Boyd, was charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Boyd was sent to the Craven County Jail uder a $15,000 bond.