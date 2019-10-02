$7 rabies shots to be offered Friday in New Bern

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – This Friday at several sites in New Bern, the Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter will offer $7 rabies shots at a Low-Cost Rabies Clinic.
Shelter officials said rabies vaccines will be available this Friday in New Bern for $7 per-animal, at the following times and locations:
10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Craven-Pamlico Animal Service Center, 1639 Old Airport Road (This location will also offer drive-thru, cash only, rabies shots on Saturday, from 9 a.m.-Noon).
9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. – Craven Animal Hospital, 4603 Old Cherry Point Road
9:00 a.m-Noon and 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. – Animal Hospital of New Bern, 729 Professional Drive
8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. – Ridgeway Pet Hospital, 1804 Glenburnie Road
9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. – Neuse Veterinary Clinic, 2819 Neuse Boulevard
9:00 a.m.-Noon – Animal Care Center Veterinary Hospital, 4385 Hwy. 17 South
