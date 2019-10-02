$7 rabies shots to be offered Friday in New Bern

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) - A ramp on US-70 East in Craven County will be closed on Monday until 7:00 p.m., due to road work, NCDOT officials said.

According to the NCDOT, the ramp from State Route 1224, Tuscarora-Rhems Road, onto US-70 East will be closed on Monday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Drivers trying to access US-70 East from SR-1224 should turn onto the entrance ramp to US-70 West and proceed 6.2 miles to SR-1001 (NC41). Exit US-70 west and proceed to the stop sign. Turn left at the stop sign and proceed across the bridge and turn left onto the entrance ramp for US-70 east. Proceed east to your destination.