NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — In just over a week, a 9/11 memorial will sit on the corner of the New Bern Firemen’s Museum leading to historic downtown. The memorial will serve as a spot to honor the lives lost and serve as a reminder to the younger generations.

The official unveiling will take place on April 3rd at 3 p,m, outside the Firemen’s Museum. There will be speeches and dedications as well as time for people to sit, reflect and honor.

A little over a year ago, the idea to create a 9/11 memorial in New Bern came about, and now $50,000 and 25,303 pounds of granite later, it’s almost complete.

Once finished, the memorial will include the North and South towers of the World Trade Center, standing eight feet tall. A fireman’s full uniform, complete with boots, jacket and gloves that will stand three feet tall will also be included as well as a pentagon-shaped sidewalk surrounding the memorial along with benches to reflect.

President of New Berns Firemen’s Museum, David Finn, explained the significance behind the number 343, which will mark the fireman’s helmet. “It was the largest event to take 343 New York City firefighter’s lives, and police and EMTs.”

The base of the memorial has four sides, each with bold red statements that read: “September 11th, 2001, Pentagon, Never Forget, and Shanksville, PA.”

This is the third 9/11 memorial in the Craven County area, with one located in Fairfield Harbour and another in Havelock. Finn said it’s important to not forget the events that occurred on that day. He said it worries him that younger generations don’t seem to comprehend.

“We find younger people coming through the museum really don’t know what happened that day or it’s kind of been slightly forgotten. I can remember the days after it, every house in America had an American flag flying, and it meant a lot to a lot of people, and I see that fading.” David Finn, president of New Bern Firemen’s Museum

New Bern Fire Chief Robert Boyd said before the Firemen’s Museum, it was the local fire station, where he worked as a young man.

“I actually worked out of this fire station in my career, and we always knew it would make a great place to have a museum, and this empty lot we decided what a better place to have a part where can memorialize those that have built the foundation before us and lost their lives.” Robert Boyd, fire chief of New Bern

Boyd said it was at the last 9/11 New Bern ceremony that he noticed just how many people were personally affected by the events.

“There’s a lot of folks right here in New Bern that either had a loved one there or knew somebody that was a part of it, so it will give them a place to reflect,” Boyd said.

Display lights will surround the memorial so it can also be observed at night.

Finn said the museum already gets a lot of traffic, with visitors from every state in the Union and 32 different foreign countries having stopped in to enjoy what the historical museum tour has to offer. The 9/11 memorial will now become a part of the museum tour.