9OYS: Craven Terrace residents say apartments still need repairs

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — People living in Craven Terrace say there are maintenance issues inside their apartments that still aren’t fixed.

9 On Your Side first took a look at the problem a month ago, speaking with Diana Foskey, who said she and her children had to live in temporary housing after the family’s stove caught fire. She recently won the right to return to her home.

“If you’re paying rent for $28 or $1,000 you should be able to live in a nice comfortable place,” said Artisha Grady.

Grady and others who spoke with 9OYS wants answers. She moved into her apartment in Craven Terrace a year ago.

“I’m not up here to fuss or argue with nobody, I just wanted it done because that’s what you promised me,” said Grady.

Grady has been living with mold, a busted stove and bugs since she moved in. A representative from the property management company, Preservation Management, visited Grady at the beginning of March and told her they were working to fix the issues.

One month later and nothing has changed.

“Sometimes it’s unbearable to come in here and smell the mold, sometimes it takes our breath away,” said Grady.

Grady isn’t alone. WNCT spoke to a handful of residents with similar stories. All of them say they’ve filed work orders but nothing has been done.

Foskey said calling a news station was the only thing she thought would get the front office’s attention.

“If you pay rent somewhere, you deserve maintenance, you deserve for these problems to be addressed, and it shouldn’t take for us to go to someone else to advocate for things to be done,” said Foskey.

9OYS reached out to Preservation Management about the status of some of these repairs. A representative said in a statement their maintenance procedures returned to normal at the beginning of March after changes due to COVID-19. Their staff is still catching up on work orders submitted during that time, officials said.

Iyanna Glasgow said she finally saw a maintenance person Tuesday morning who assured her he would get the problems inside her apartment fixed. If things aren’t fixed by the end of the month, she says she’s not paying rent.

“I’m not going to pay it because y’all aren’t fixing it,” said Glasgow. “Why am I paying if y’all ain’t fixing?”