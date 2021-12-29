A big amount makes it possible for fire departments to get new equipment in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Three fire departments in Jones County recently got new equipment after receiving a $260,000 grant.

Maysville Fire and EMS was just awarded the AFG grant that they applied for in 2020 allowing them to replace their air packs with brand new ones.

The grant helps provide assistance to firefighters by helping them get the required and necessary equipment.



“All three stations have the same air packs, which is I know better for fighting fires. If we have an injured firefighter, all their packs are the same they interchange they connect for like buddy breathing,” Michael Jordan, Chief, Maysville Fire, and EMS.

They say they’re extremely happy to receive this money after applying three different times.