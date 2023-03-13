NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s some fun for the whole family.

On April 8, the New Bern Battlefield Park will be hosting the Harry Goodman Battlefield Adventure Day. The event will have learning activities, period games and living history.

The event is for guests of all ages, with check-in beginning at 12:30 pm. The activities will start at 1 and end at 4 pm. Lunch is not included in this year’s event.

The event will have the 5th and 7th North Carolina Regiments actors that will have guests participate in practice drills, Civil War period camp activities, crafts and games. There will also be living history presentations and a walking tour of the battlefield for the guests. There will also be various demonstrations about bugle calls and drum beats, hand-carved toys, and period games, a military camp life display, historic equipment, and much more.

The cost is $5 per family member with a $20 maximum for a family. For more information or to register: New Bern Historical Society; 252.638.8558; www.newbernhistorical.org

At the end of the day, there will also be the American Battlefield Trust’s Park Day, an opportunity for the public to lend a hand at battlefields and parks across the country. Participants will help rake out the redans. Park Day will begin after the Adventure Day activities are complete at 4 pm. T-shirts will be given to the first 45 participants.

New Bern Battlefield Park is located off Hwy 70 at the entrance to the Taberna subdivision at 300 Battlefield Trail.