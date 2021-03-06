All arms on deck: Craven County continues quest to give everyone COVID-19 vaccine

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being sent across the country. Now, Craven County is opening its slots to anyone over 18 to make sure those shots get used.

“Of course, that’s a good thing. The question is are people going to take advantage of that,” said Alice Paul, who lives in Craven County.

“You get these doses on Tuesday and by the following Monday at 5, the state wants you to have them dispensed in the state system, so you just really have a few days,” said Craven County Health Director Scott Harrelson.

With that fast of a turnaround, Harrelson says they needed to get appointments filled. That’s when the county decided to let all groups sign up.

“At that point somebody who is 18 years old and a clerk at a grocery store is eligible. Somebody who is 62 and working down at a warehouse is eligible,” said Harrelson.

Groups one through three were able to attend Saturday’s event held by CarolinaEast Medical Center at the Riverfront Convention Center in New Bern. Paul received her shot and said it’s important for others to get the vaccine.

“I’d say that it’s not really about you. It’s about the people in your life,” said Paul.

Paul also said the move to open vaccines to all groups makes her proud.

“Good job, Craven County. I’m happy to say I’m a citizen here,” Paul said.

Health leaders said this is just one of their efforts to help those living in Craven County get vaccinated.