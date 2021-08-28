Anniversary of the first Provincial Congress brings education to New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern’s own chapter of the Sons of the Revolution hosted a ceremony Saturday to mark the 247th anniversary of the first Provincial Congress, which occurred at the Craven Court House in 1774.

Bob Ainsley, the chapter president of New Bern’s Sons of the Revolution, said he was very pleased with the turnout from the community on Saturday.

“We’re excited about this today, we had a great turn out, including the scoutmasters and the scouts, we had over 100 scouts today,” he said.

The ceremony was commemorated when 71 members of Congress met to discuss their opposition to the British crown. Joe Beatty, research supervisor for the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, said a lot of what happened on that day so long ago still affects our freedoms today.

“We are inheritors of this legacy, the things that they spoke to, still resonate with us today. People are concerned about their voices being heard in government, these are timeless concerns,” Beatty said.

The Sons of the Revolution consists of members in the community who are descendants of the heroes who fought in the Revolutionary War.

“Well my seventh great-great-grandfather was a continental soldier for two years in The Twelfth Regiment of Virginia, in the first continental army line,” said Danny Hilton, President of the Jacksonville Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Organizers were very pleased with the turnout and hope to make this an annual event along with continuing to participate in educational events throughout the community.