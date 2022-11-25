NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A longtime tradition will continue on Dec. 10 in New Bern as a way to help local charities.

Christ Episcopal Church will host its 23rd annual Cookie Walk at the Harrison

Center on 311 Middle Street in New Bern. The event begins at 10 a.m. There will be live music, homemade cookies, specialty items and party platters for sale.

Safety precautions will be taken to ensure food safety and overall health at the event. All the proceeds will go to help charities in the church’s area.

Contact Pam Miller at 252-631-1474 or email her here for more information.