NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The 56th annual Fish Fry, held by the Shriners in New Bern, will be held this Friday.

Proceeds from the money raised will go to Shriners Hospitals for Children in Greenville, S.C. The event will be held this year at three locations:

New Bern Shrine Club, Glenburnie Road

Burger King area at the corner of Neuse Boulevard and Glenburnie Road

Hwy. 306 & Hwy. 55 in Grantsboro

Plates will be served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are $10 each. They are takeout only.