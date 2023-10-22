NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Alzheimer’s Association held its Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday at Union Point Park.

The event was held to encourage the community to raise money and join the fight for Alzheimer’s care, awareness and research. Officials with the Eastern North Carolina Alzheimer’s Association said if you or your loved one is suffering from Alzheimer’s, there is help and resources out there for you.

“Keep fighting, join us with that fight,” said Lisa Roberts, executive director for Eastern NC Alzheimer’s Association. “I would tell them that things are different, things are moving in a direction where people know about Alzheimer’s and they know about related dementias where they hadn’t years ago.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the disease is the sixth leading cause of death and one of the most expensive. Officials said two new treatments were approved by the FDA that go after the underlying disease, not the symptom.