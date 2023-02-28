NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A one-of-a-kind event is happening in New Bern in April.

‘Arts in April’ will be a month-long festival highlighting the local art community. Events like an artisan market, local theatre performances and an art walk will be included.

“New Bern itself has a thriving and very dynamic arts community,” said Melissa Riggle, the executive director for Craven County Tourism Development Authority. “Our visual and performing arts are very robust. Everything from the Civic Theatre to the Bank of the Arts, to the Craven Arts Council, everything that we have in store it’s just, for a small town, we pack a big punch.”

April 1st will be the first weekend the festival starts. Organizers said that most of the events will be free. The festival will be held near the New Bern Civic Theatre.