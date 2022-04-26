NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — More people are discovering the beauty of Eastern North Carolina in New Bern. The city is continuing to see economic growth — along with some growing pains.

More people means more traffic, and several projects throughout the area are working to alleviate traffic challenges. Officials from the New Bern Metropolitan Planning Organization say there’s a fine line between wanting to keep things the same and adjusting for growth.

“A stagnant community doesn’t provide anything and it doesn’t grow. So we want growth in our area, growth in our area with any sort of economic development will require infrastructure upgrades,” said Metropolitan Planning Organization Administrator Kimberly Maxey.

Several projects are in the works to improve the city’s traffic, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.